Alberto Del Rio has been handed a 180-day suspension in Tijuana following an altercation at a recent AAA wrestling event.

According to reports, tensions escalated when fans began tossing coins at Del Rio. In response, he appeared to enter the crowd and hurl a chair, prompting another chair to be thrown in return. The chaotic scene allegedly resulted in an elderly woman sustaining injuries and requiring medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Officials have yet to release further details regarding the suspension or any potential legal consequences stemming from the incident.

The Tijuana Commission released the following statement:

“In the city of Tijuana, Baja California, on the 17th day of March 2025, in the facilities of the honorable wrestling commission, located at 12421 Diaz Ordaz Boulevard, estate El Paraiso, zip code 22440, in an extraordinary meeting and with the presence of a legal quorum, it was determined that in accordance with the established in the wrestling regulations for the city of Tijuana, Baja California, it was determined that the wrestling regulations for the city of Tijuana, Baja California, would be in effect on the 17th day of March, 2025.

Tijuana Baja California. The profesional wrestler Alberto Del Rio is suspended for 180 days in the city of Tijuana.

In the city of Tijuana, Baja California on the 17th day of the month of March, 2025, the present notice is hereby given, for all the effects that may be applicable, at the offices of the Honorable Wrestling Commission, in the city of Tijuana, Baja California”.

Video of the incident, which took place when El Patron wrestled El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. for AAA on March 14th in Tijuana, can be seen below.

Alberto El Patrón (conocido también como Alberto del Río en WWE) ha sido suspendido por la Comisión de Tijuana por seis meses debido a lo ocurrido en un evento de AAA de este pasado viernes. Durante su combate en el evento principal del show, ante el Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.,… pic.twitter.com/ukkkPE2nSK — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) March 19, 2025

The Tijuana commission (headed by Damian 666) suspended Alberto Del Rio for 180 days (~6 months) for his role in an incident on Friday at the Auditorio. AAA has 2 TV tapings coming up in Baja California but those are in Ensenada & Rosarito so I don't think (?) it effects those. — RobViper (@RobViper) March 19, 2025