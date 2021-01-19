According to PW Insider, lucha-libre star Alberto El Patron is set to begin trial next Monday (January 25th), with the former WWE champion looking at possible life-in-prison if he is convicted. Patron (real name Jose Albero Rodriguez) is facing four counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping stemming back from an incident on May 9th, 2020, something he was indicted for last October.

It should be noted that the victim released a statement on social media several months ago apologizing to Patron and his family for putting them through such heartache, with Patron’s brother alleging on his own accounts that the charges were false.

