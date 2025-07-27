While Alberto El Patron may have ended his AAA run on Friday night, WWE reportedly has no interest in bringing him back. This comes despite what he’s been telling others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Del Rio’s standing with WWE “has not changed,” even after his storyline exile from AAA. He lost a match against El Mesias, which meant that he’d be gone from AAA.

Despite this, Del Rio has reportedly been telling those backstage in AAA that WWE reached out to him about a potential Royal Rumble appearance. However, multiple sources have outright that claim.

One higher-up stated, “If we wanted Alberto at all — especially for the Royal Rumble — he’d be here.”

WWE has purposely kept its distance from Del Rio, particularly after its acquisition of AAA. As part of that, WWE reportedly pushed to remove the AAA Mega Championship from him earlier this year to prevent him from being prominently featured.

Internally, WWE anticipated some pushback from fans in Mexico when Hijo del Vikingo defeated Del Rio, but the company felt it was a necessary move for the “long-term benefit.”

Finally, multiple sources have confirmed that Del Rio is “legitimately done in AAA,” with “no plans” for him in WWE either. While he’s expected to continue lobbying for a return to either company, that isn’t likely to happen at this time.