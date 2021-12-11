One charge of aggravated kidnapping and four sexual assault charges against former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio) were dismissed on Friday after a witness did not appear in court, according to Bexar County, Texas court records.

Court records show that an arraignment was held on Friday, along with a hearing and trial, with the actual trial being set for Monday, December 13. However, the case was then dismissed due to a missing witness.

Court records also show that due to the dismissal over a missing witness, Patron was released from pre-trial supervision, released from all liability in the case, and his $50,000 bond was returned. The cast status is now closed, and there are no court costs or fines associated with the case.

Patron’s trial was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, and was originally scheduled for January 25 of this year, but it then postponed until May 3, delayed again until August 2, postponed until October 25, and finally scheduled for Monday, December 13, but now that will not be happening due to the dismissal.

Patron was facing between 5 years and life in prison if convicted.

Patron was indicted in October 2020 following an incident with a woman he was involved with at one point. He was first arrested in May 2020 after the victim went to police to report an assault, but he posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail. The indictment was then handed down that October. The complaint alleged that Patron became angry with the woman and accused her of infidelity, and then proceeded to physically assault her. The victim also alleged that Alberto “slapped her across the head” several times and “forced her to wear a dress and dance for him” when she did not admit to the infidelity. He then allegedly told the victim not to cry, because if she did, then he threatened to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.” Alberto was accused of tying the woman’s hands with boxing straps, putting a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulting her for several hours, using various objects. The victim issued a social media apology to Alberto’s family back in November 2020, apologizing for putting them through such heartache. Alberto’s brother responded with allegations that the charges were false, and Alberto himself had indicated in media interviews that he expected the case to be dropped.

Patron has worked some indie dates in Mexico and the United States in the last year or so, and has expressed interest in a WWE return multiple times. It was reported at one point that WWE had no interest in bringing him back.

