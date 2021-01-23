NXT UK star Aleah James recently spoke with BBC about her experience signing with WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear what she had to say below.

Says she’s always wanted to be a wrestler:

I always drew designs of the gear I would want to wear, and make little slideshows of what my entrance would be like. But I didn’t even think it was possible being from England.

Hopes to inspire the next generation:

It’s so cool to know that there might be little girls watching me on TV and thinking: ‘Oh my god, I want to do that. I want to be like her. Especially because of where I live, it’s not always portrayed in such a positive light.

On lockdown from COVID-19

I’m definitely nervous. Even before lockdown. I had barely had any experience. I was still getting used to that. Once it goes back to crowds and audiences, it’s going to feel like day one all over again.

On getting an email from WWE:

I didn’t even say anything. They asked: ‘Is that something that you’re interested in?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah! Yes! It didn’t even feel real, I was so confused.

Says she’s looking forward to working in the states: