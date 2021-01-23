NXT UK star Aleah James recently spoke with BBC about her experience signing with WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear what she had to say below.
Says she’s always wanted to be a wrestler:
I always drew designs of the gear I would want to wear, and make little slideshows of what my entrance would be like. But I didn’t even think it was possible being from England.
Hopes to inspire the next generation:
It’s so cool to know that there might be little girls watching me on TV and thinking: ‘Oh my god, I want to do that. I want to be like her. Especially because of where I live, it’s not always portrayed in such a positive light.
On lockdown from COVID-19
I’m definitely nervous. Even before lockdown. I had barely had any experience. I was still getting used to that. Once it goes back to crowds and audiences, it’s going to feel like day one all over again.
On getting an email from WWE:
I didn’t even say anything. They asked: ‘Is that something that you’re interested in?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah! Yes! It didn’t even feel real, I was so confused.
Says she’s looking forward to working in the states:
I feel like that’s everyone’s main goal. But I’m such a baby in this industry at the moment, I just want to put in all the hard work and learn and get as much experience as I can so that when I do get there, I’m ready.