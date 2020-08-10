Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Give a Look at Black’s Pro Wrestling Style, Wade Barrett and Others Celebrating Today

– As seen below, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega’s “A to Z” YouTube channel has posted a new video giving a look at inside Black’s pro wrestling style.

The video was filmed in May of this year and features the happy couple going over some of Black’s in-ring skills.

– Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett turns 40 years old today while ECW Original Roadkill turns 44, wrestling veteran Savio Vega turns 56, and WWE Legend Fred Ottman (The Shockmaster, Tugboat, Typhoon) turns 64.

