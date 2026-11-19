– When D-Von Dudley asked Aleister Black how much longer he wanted to wrestle, Black opened with a blunt assessment: “The biggest part of my career has finished, right?” At 41, Black still hopes to wrestle another seven to 10 years. One of the men he looks to is Edge, a mentor who’s given him a chance to see what wrestling in his 50s could look like.

“I’m 41. I feel good. I feel like I’m still in my prime. I feel for the next four years, I’ll probably still be there. And, you know, if we look at someone like Edge, who I look up to a lot and who’s been one of my mentors ever since, the guy is in his 50s. He looks great and he still works like a machine.”

– Black recalled Randy Orton telling him he could wrestle another 10 years if he kept getting opponents like him. Black’s kicks let Orton take his own bumps, and there were a couple of moves Black ruled out whenever they worked together. Fans saw that striking style in their February 20 SmackDown main event, where Black put Orton away with Black Mass after Drew McIntyre hit Orton with the WWE Championship.

“The few things that I would do, like, you know, a German suplex or a brainbuster, I’m not going to brainbuster Randy Orton. I’m not going to German suplex Randy Orton. And in that regard, my style is very bump-safe. So it’s for your body, for my opponent’s body. Plus, I’ve got good control over my legs. I can count on one hand the amount of times that I’ve accidentally clipped somebody.”

– Zelina Vega and Black gave Dudley two different answers about how they met. Black remembered introducing himself at an independent show and thinking Vega was short with him. Vega remembered arguing with someone on the phone that day. The meeting that stuck with her came later at an NXT taping at Full Sail, where she spotted Black standing behind her while one of his promos was playing.

“I was watching one of his promos and I knew he was behind me, and I just remember watching and being so like, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like this.’ I was so in awe of it. And then I turned around, I was like, ‘Wow, you’re really fun to watch. That’s crazy.’ But I wasn’t saying that in my head, but that’s what I said. And then that was it, ’cause I was the one that pursued him, if I’m being honest. That was more me.”

If you use any portion of these quotes, please credit D-Von Dudley’s interview with Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.