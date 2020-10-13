Aleister Black recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sport Illustrated about the possibilities laid out for him with the WWE Roster Draft. He’s asked whether he’d want to face Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns for their respective championships.

Those are two things I would absolutely want to do. For Roman, I feel like this is the best work he’s ever done. Roman is in that super rare spot where he is so comfortable in the role that his confidence is Level 1000. Everything is presented in a way that is super organic, it makes you think he’s not even playing a character. To be honest, I don’t think he is playing a character. I think this is playing to every strength of Roman Reigns, of which there are a lot.

I’d love to be entangled with Roman and Paul, and I’ve spoken with Paul about this before. There are a lot of things that move the different pieces on that chessboard, getting me to checkmates, and that’s one of them.

When it comes to Drew, he is a true competitor. Drew is a goliath, a behemoth of a man, but he is also a giant in his dedication to this sport. Rarely do we see a redemption story the size of Drew McIntyre. He came in as the next big promise, then completely fell off, only to build himself back up and rise to the top. He’s carrying the WWE and the entire country of Scotland on his shoulders, and he’s not only good at it—he’s knocking it out of the park. Drew belongs in the position he’s in. He’s worked so hard for it and sacrificed so much.