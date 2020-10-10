Aleister Black recently spoke with Sportskeeda about the possibility of working with his wife, Zelina Vega, on television. Black, real name Thomas Budgen, married Thea Budgen back in 2018 but have not worked together like some married couples have in the past. Black shoots down the idea of working with her, citing their different gimmicks as the main reason,
I personally think that it makes no sense to put me and her together because Aleister Black and Zelina Vega don’t have anything in common,” Black said. “Tom and Thea, who are married, have everything in common, but the characters have literally no alignment with each other. So am I saying never, never, never, never? No, but right now it’s zero to none. There’s nothing that’s going to happen that is going to put myself and Zelina Vega together.
Black puts over his wife’s talents on the microphone and as a character, then discusses her in-ring career a little further.
I think, you know, they want to focus on that for a very long time. Which I think is rightfully so, because she’s proven her mettle as a manager, she’s proven to hold her own on the microphone. Even when she was a manager, she was like throw in the ring a couple of times. And she has a few more matches than some of the people that were established, uh, superstars on her brand before she made that switch. So, um, she wants to focus on being an in-ring competitor.