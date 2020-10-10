Aleister Black recently spoke with Sportskeeda about the possibility of working with his wife, Zelina Vega, on television. Black, real name Thomas Budgen, married Thea Budgen back in 2018 but have not worked together like some married couples have in the past. Black shoots down the idea of working with her, citing their different gimmicks as the main reason,

I personally think that it makes no sense to put me and her together because Aleister Black and Zelina Vega don’t have anything in common,” Black said. “Tom and Thea, who are married, have everything in common, but the characters have literally no alignment with each other. So am I saying never, never, never, never? No, but right now it’s zero to none. There’s nothing that’s going to happen that is going to put myself and Zelina Vega together.

Black puts over his wife’s talents on the microphone and as a character, then discusses her in-ring career a little further.