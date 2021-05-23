This past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw the return of superstar Aleister Black, who appeared in the show’s main event and attacked Big E with a Black Mass. Black has since taken to Instagram to troll the former Intercontinental champion writing, “It’s a New Day, yes it is!”

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the craziest Lumberjack Moments in the history of the company. This comes, and includes, one week after the Miz and Damian Priest faced off in the titled matchup, which saw the ring surrounded by zombies in order to promote the new Zack Snyder film, “Army of the Dead.” Check out the full list below.