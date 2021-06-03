Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black took to Twitter on Wednesday night and gave thanks to Paul Heyman.

As noted, WWE announced on Wednesday that Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett have all been released, reportedly due to budget cuts. You can click here for Black’s initial statement on his release, and click here for additional comments he made on a Twitch stream yesterday. You can also click here for backstage news on his departure.

Black tweeted last night and thanked Heyman for being in his corner from day one.

“Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner,” Black wrote.

It had been reported that Heyman was a big supporter of Black’s while working as the Executive Director of RAW. Heyman reportedly saw Black as a main event Superstar that deserved a big push on the red brand. WWE eased up on Black’s push once Heyman was removed from the Executive Director role.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Black’s full tweet below:

