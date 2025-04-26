He’s back!

As expected, Aleister Black made his long-awaited WWE return on the SmackDown After WrestleMania 41 special annual episode of the weekly blue brand three-hour prime time Friday night program.

In front of a sold out Dickies Arena crowd in Fort Worth, Texas, the former AEW star known as Malakai Black came out with candles lit at the ring entrance.

Black made his way to the ring as The Miz was in the middle of a lengthy rant about all of his accomplishments in WWE not being enough to earn him a spot at WrestleMania 41, even when Rey Mysterio goes down with an injury and Randy Orton needed an opponent.

Aleister Black hit the ring and without saying a word, laid out The Miz with his Black Mass finisher, before dropping down in his trademark cross-legged seated pose.

The return joined a number of other newsworthy notes coming out of the annual post-WrestleMania 41 episode of SmackDown.

In addition to announcing the WWE Backlash: St. Louis main event for next month, a pair of former NXT Tag-Team Champions made their official SmackDown debut after being called up to the WWE main roster.

If that wasn’t enough, Nia Jax also returned, and Zelina Vega won the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

