Aleister Black recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sport Illustrated about his recent change in character. He mentions that the previous version of his gimmick had gotten lost somewhere along the way and he needed to reinvigorate it. Black explains the purpose of his new character and where he sees it going.

Initially, I want to establish this character. I want to establish this entrance, I want to establish this aesthetic. I want people to understand this character to the fullest extent. My character has always been designed to generate a response. I want this character to be a fundamental piece within the WWE universe that is understood and can move forward on this chessboard, and eventually get to the point where we have title matches. If those title matches somehow fail, then what is the consequence? Then what happens? I don’t want to do this for a while, then do that for a while. I want there to be multiple outros and intros for any type of storyline where I get involved.

He’s discussed this topic before, but we recently had World Mental Health Day on October 10th, so Justin asked him to elaborate more on people with depression and anxiety.