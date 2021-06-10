During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Aleister Black spoke on what he was thinking about when he crafted his new character. Here’s what he had to say:

I hired an acting coach and got into my family history because I wanted this character to be in the same wheelhouse as you had, but I wanted it to be a complete thing. I wanted to present it with something that was real and authentic that came from my childhood – maybe more so my father’s childhood. So, I wanted it to be real. I hired a different nutritionist. I looked back and said, ‘Man, you’ve been depressed.’ I let myself go physically. I was just so unhappy mentally, but I was in denial about it. I didn’t want to be in denial about it. So, I was like, ‘OK, die on your own sword. Put in the work. Present it. Roll with the vignettes.’ They tweaked some things. Initially, we wanted to do it with real actors, but COVID, money, all that stuff. I said what if we do it like a children’s book? At the time, Jordan Peele’s Candyman trailer was there and they used the little paper puppets. I’m like if we can pull that off, that would be so cool. And we were because the vignettes were brilliant. I wanted to be very involved in the process, and I wanted this to be completely different.