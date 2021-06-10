During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Aleister Black spoke on the WWE releasing his wife, Zelina Vega. Here’s what he had to say:

Two weeks before I came back and struck Big E in the head, I sat down with Vince and he was his normal self. The same things were said. He was all like, ‘Are you ready to do it?’ He said you look good, we’re gonna get to it. That’s what we did. One week later, I’m sitting in the gym, and I see a certain name on the phone calling me. I’m like, why is this person calling me? It was a very distinct voice and this person also didn’t understand why I was let go. It was a sense of relief almost. They let my wife go, under reasons that are questionable. Everything got sorted out and everything is fine, but they called me and said, ‘We understand this is putting you in a tough spot.’ Nope, this is my career. I spoke about it with her, and this is business between you and her. Does Tom, her husband have an opinion on it? Sure he does. Does Aleister Black, the professional? Nope. He’s ready to go to work. All I wanna do is create. She agreed. The vignettes were supposed to air after WrestleMania, and they didn’t. I was like, I get it. Two weeks of vignettes, then another week of no vignette. At that point, you’re not really presenting the audience the idea that you have a lot of trust in this because you’re already breaking it up. I was assured nothing was wrong.