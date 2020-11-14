Aleister Black recently requested to return to WWE NXT and reportedly had that request denied.

As noted, WWE announced on Friday evening that Black’s wife Zelina Vega has been released from the company. PWInsider reported that Vega’s release was fallout from the recent edict that prevents talents from continuing activity on third party platforms such as Twitch, in favor of the company spearheading those relationships and fielding talents as a part of their contractual duties. Vega had been extremely vocal about maintaining her Twitch account after the edict was handed down last month, and some people in WWE have been wondering if Vega was released to “send a message” to others in the company, to make sure they follow the third party platform edict.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports that there’s a bit more behind-the-scenes to the Vega departure. It was said that frustration from both sides is an understatement, and that dissension among the parties involved had continued. It was also reported that while this can’t be directly tied to Vega’s release, Black recently requested to move back to the NXT brand. The request was denied.

Vega, who has already returned to Twitch following her release, will be under the traditional WWE 90-day non-compete clause, which would keep her from appearing on TV for any other promotion through mid-February 2021.

Black and Vega continue to trend on Twitter following her departure. For those who missed it, Vega took to Twitter earlier tonight and thanked her supporters.

“I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say ‘this is for you dad’ if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support [folded hands emoji],” she wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Vega’s WWE departure. You can see her related posts below:

