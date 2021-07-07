Tommy End, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, took to Instagram today and released a video that hints at a new character.

The video features Black in a psychiatric hospital. Two doctors come in to speak with him, one played by former WWE NXT digital employee Josiah Williams, who was released back in May. The other is played by Dale Kaufman. Black, who is wearing an eye patch in the video, says he was injured when he was pushed by “Matthew” into stairs. This appears to be a reference to Buddy Murphy, who was also released on June 2, injuring Black back on the July 27, 2020 RAW. Murphy’s real name is Matthew.

The vignette continues with doctors telling Black he imagines things and that the voices in his head are not real. He then has a breakdown before we see a puppet that looks like Black. A figure then appears in black, with a mask, behind the doctors as they yell at Black. One of the doctors goes to reach for Black to check on him as he has his head down on a table, suffering from the issues and the doctors’ treatment. Black grabs the doctor’s arm and cuts his throat, which sends blood spraying everywhere. Black smears the blood on his face and then grabs the other doctor by the neck. The doctor pleads with Black, calling him Tom.

Black then responds and says his name isn’t Tom, it’s Malakai. We then see Malakai walking down a hallway singing Golden Earring’s “The Devil Made Me Do It” song. He stops and smiles before the video fades to the end with a message that says “THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT.”

The credits reveal Tommy End’s new character name to be Malakai Blacks.

The Instagram caption notes that special effects were done by Jason Baker of Callosum Studios, who has worked with WWE on projects for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and others. The director on the project was Freddy Vina.

The Instagram caption reads, “The Devil Made Me Do It ‘I often wondered how many more there were, like in my head? Those voices. I don’t know which I prefer, the endless silence or the constant dialogue. I find them both equally frightening.'”

There is no word yet on where this new gimmick is headed, but Black is still under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE. He will become a free agent after Tuesday, August 31. Black has been rumored for a possible run with AEW, but there has also been talk that WWE wants to bring him back.

Stay tuned for more on Malakai Blacks. You can see the full post below, along with a post from the director:

