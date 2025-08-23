During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Karrion Kross commented on a possible future in WWE and whether he feels he burned any bridges with the company. He said,

“Even though we’re not with the company anymore, I don’t consider that I’m on some scorched earth terms with them.”

When it was mentioned that Kross might have enough material for a second book, he stated,

“I wish. I hope so. For everybody’s sake. There is so much to play with here. Unfortunately, the reality is well known now about what exactly is going on. I have to tell you, I feel very hopeful about everything happening right now. We have so many people coming in to talk to us and bring us out to events. We’ve always had great relationships outside the company and with third-party sponsorships and endorsements. There is stuff flying in. The biggest problem we have is that we have such an abundance of work that we can’t do all of it right now, so we try not to double-book ourselves. There is tons of stuff coming in and we feel so supported. I’m looking forward to it. Everything happens for a reason.”

Rikishi is a frequent attendee at WWE events, especially since his children and nephews — Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, and Jacob Fatu — are often featured in marquee matches on pay-per-view events like SummerSlam.

Recently, Bret Hart, a three-time WWE Hall of Famer, voiced his disappointment with not being given a seat at SummerSlam. Addressing the situation on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi shared his own perspective, joking that if it had been him, he would’ve simply brought his family in through the back door and thrown their own party. He said,

“Hell, I’d just open the back door and let 200 Samoans come through with our own beach chairs, and we just post up wherever the f**k we want to post up. That’s what I do. You already know that. Next time, Bret, just tell them to open the back door… I’m assuming there should be a contact for Bret in the office, somebody that could take care of him. You can’t disrespect an icon like Bret Hart like that.”

During a recent appearance on “The Angle” podcast, Aleister Black explained why his entrance and overall presentation remained the same when he returned to WWE this past April. Now part of the SmackDown roster, Black has been involved in a feud with Ron Killings and Damian Priest. He said,

“I think for me it only made sense to come back as that, right? And like anything else, it would alienate what we already had built. Adding on it, maybe? I didn’t think it was necessary, Triple H didn’t think it was necessary like the presentation was always complete. It wasn’t even really like a conversation in regard to what should we do, it was like this is what we’re doing. And especially now that they’ve put you know my entrance into the ramp itself, that was a really good feeling. It means for a big part, you’re factored in. To me, I was very honored that that they put my ramp inside the actual stage so they modified the stage to accommodate what I do. It was a no brainer for all of us.”

(h/t – Fightful)