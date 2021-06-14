Pro-wrestling superstar and current free agent Tommy End (fka Aleister Black) recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast to discuss his release from WWE, and reveals what Paul Heyman told him that his him feeling optimistic about his future. Highlights are below.

What Paul Heyman told him when he was released:

He reached out to me on the day that it happened and was very sad. Paul has always said to me, ‘Tom, I think you’re five years ahead of the business. As brilliant as I think you are, that’s sometimes your biggest issue. You’re so far ahead mentally that people have to catch up.’ He still believes I’m going to do great things.

Says he feels genuine excitement for his future:

I’m absolutely far from done. In these past three days, there have been so many knocks on the door and so many people reaching out and so many cool opportunities. I’m genuinely super excited and for the first time in a long time, I don’t feel anxiety about my profession, I feel genuine excitement.

