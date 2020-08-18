Aleister Black Says He’s Been Having A “Change Of Consciousness” In New Instagram Post

WWE superstar and former NXT champion Aleister Black issued a statement on his Instagram addressing the recent attack by Seth Rollins and Murphy a few weeks ago on Raw. Black mentions that the incident has “changed his consciousness,” and promises that this will all end soon.
I’ve been having a change of consciousness. Not in a revelation kind of way, but more in the sense that I understand more and more what was done to me now makes sense. I was innocent and therefor blind to the world, my father was right to destroy that. I tried re-creating my innocence for nearly 25 years only to realize now I wasn’t in ruins at all because of what happened: I was a fortress. And foolishly I ignored all the signs. I promise you this will end soon. Just hold out a little longer, okay?
Black had been attempting to help Dominik Mysterio prior to being assaulted by Rollins and Murphy. A week prior he took a pinfall loss to Rollins, which was only his first singles-loss since facing Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover Phoenix in 2019.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been having a change of consciousness. Not in a revelation kind of way, but more in the sense that I understand more and more what was done to me now makes sense. I was innocent and therefor blind to the world, my father was right to destroy that. I tried re-creating my innocence for nearly 25 years only to realize now I wasn’t in ruins at all because of what happened: I was a fortress. And foolishly I ignored all the signs. I promise you this will end soon. Just hold out a little longer, okay?
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/17/2020
- Mickie James and Nick Aldis Comment After Losing RAW Return Match By Count Out, Mickie Talks Legacy and Why She Came Back
- Video from WWE ThunderDome Construction at the Amway Center
- Update on the Sonya Deville Kidnapping Suspect, Post-Arrest Photos
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more