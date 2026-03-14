Aleister Black believes his return to WWE has been a major success as he approaches the one-year anniversary of his comeback.

Black returned to WWE on the WrestleMania 41 fallout episode of “WWE SmackDown,” immediately making an impact by attacking The Miz with a Black Mass. Since then, the former NXT Champion has been featured prominently on the blue brand.

Reflecting on his run during an interview with “The Stunner,” Black said the workload and opportunities he has received over the past year have been a strong sign that things are going well.

“A lot more work, a lot more things that I have done inside the ring and outside the ring.”

Black explained that staying active is something he values in his career.

“I like being busy; once I feel like I am not busy, I feel like I am not doing something right.”

According to Black, his second WWE run has included several high-profile opportunities that helped solidify his confidence in the direction of his career.

“The amount of work I have had within WWE has been a lot, which is good.”

During the past year, Black has challenged for the United States Championship, appeared in multiple SmackDown main events, and recently defeated Randy Orton in a featured match on the show.

“Several main events, headlining several SmackDown episodes, merchandise sales, commercials, various interviews, and then obviously as of recently, working the main event with Randy Orton and beating him.”

Because of that momentum, Black says he has little reason to complain about how things have unfolded.

“I cannot really complain when it comes to that.”

Even so, Black admits he still sees room for growth in both his character and his in-ring performances.

Black has continued using his “Dark Father” persona since returning to WWE, a character built around the idea of corrupting other members of the roster.

That concept has recently surfaced in a backstage interaction with Sami Zayn on “SmackDown,” where Black approached Zayn during his ongoing frustrations with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

During the segment, Black told Zayn not to worry about Rhodes, suggesting the champion’s dominance was simply part of the business.

“Just the nature of the beast.”