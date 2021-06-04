Following his release from WWE pro-wrestling superstar Aleister Black (now known as Tommy End again) hopped on his Twitch account and discussed all things pro-wrestling, which included the former NXT champion revealing a number of details of his last two years with the company, how Vince McMahon saw his character, who is in line for a push, and more. Check out the notes below.

-Black wore an eye-patch for a short period of time after Seth Rollins shoved his eye into the corner of the ring-steps. He says that at one point he was going to be wearing an entrance mask to go along with that pirate-esque character.

-He says that Vince McMahon and the WWE creative team loved the vignette that he made own that showed his newest character incarnation. He adds that since the world was cruel, he had become cruel/turned heel.

-Laid out his creative plans. Says he was going to feud with the Mysterio family, with an idea of holding Rey’s kids hostage. Afterwards he would turn back to Buddy Murphy, then go after Seth Rollins, who was the key reason he shifted his persona. After that he would target Bray Wyatt since he was the reason Rollins turned evil, then Vince McMahon. It was a hit list of all the people who had wronged him.

-Black states that Vince McMahon “loves” people who are creative.

-Def Rebel performed a version of the song he wanted to use. The original one couldn’t be used due to rights issues.

-Black and his wife Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) created a new character for her as well.

-Reveals that there were plans for a WWE documentary to be made about his return to the ring.

-Promotes his new Tommy End merchandise, specifically a new t-shirt, which is now available for pre-order.

-His indie faction known as the Sumerian Death Squad could potentially be making a return.

-One of the big news items Black revealed was that Big E was due for a huge push down the line. He calls the New Day member a “phenomenal athlete and a great human being.”

-Names some of his favorite WWE opponents: Buddy Murphy, AJ Styles, Cesaro, Velveteen Dream, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley. The Styles match he added because he was complimented by the Undertaker for selling so well.

-Speaking of the Deadman Black says he was grateful for the talks he was able to have with him backstage.

-Has high praise for Dominik Mysterio, even calling him “fantastic.”

-Says that Hit Row is the coolest thing and a money machine.

-Details the look of his “Dark Father” persona. Says the actual person wore suits, a top hat, and glasses.

-Admits to being depressed during his feud with Kevin Owens.

-Says he hired a nutritionist and even took acting classes to better his Dark Father persona.

-Denies all reports about being seriously injured.

-Based a lot of his short stories off the “Badadook.” Says real actors were supposed to be used but because of COVID they went with animations.

-Says the book of tales he read from was originally going to be sold on WWE Shop.

-One big storyline pitch that never came to fruition was Black assisting the Undertaker during his feud with AJ Styles. He would have helped Taker attack the Good Brothers.

-There was also a pitch for him and Owens to team up to dethrone Seth Rollins and Murphy as the Raw tag champs.

-Looks back on the cinematic MITB match. Says being thrown off the tower was funny.

-Calls Will Ospreay a machine.

(Special thanks to FXDE TO BLXCK on Twitter for the notes)