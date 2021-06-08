Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (Tommy End), who was just released by WWE on June 2, indicated on Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast that he has agreed to work with another pro wrestling company.

“Yeah, so we don’t know what the future holds at this point. Well, I know a certain part of my future, but I’m not gonna spill the beans here unfortunately. No exclusives yet,” Black said.

Black also said he’d like to wrestle several AEW and Impact Wrestling stars, including AEW & Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, Moose, Sami Callihan, Jon Moxley, and Christopher Daniels. He also name-dropped Jungle Boy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Brody King, Homicide, and Eddie Kingston.

“I want to get in the ring with Moose, Callihan, Mox, Omega, Chris Daniels,” Black said. “My God. There is such an array of crazy talent. I think Jungle Boy is great. Hobbs. I think Hobbs is awesome. Brian Cage. Brody King from Ring Of Honor. Homicide. I would love to get in there with Homicide. I think Homicide is the OG. I love Homicide. Tons of respect. Eddie Kingston, another one.”

Black and the other recently released WWE talents are under 90-day non-compete clauses that won’t expire until Tuesday, August 31.

