Aleister Black Turns Heel on Tonight’s RAW, Comments

Aleister Black has apparently turned heel.
Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Black return to RAW for his first appearance since being injured by Murphy and Seth Rollins last month, in the spot with the steel ring steps. Black was a guest on The KO Show, but came out with a covering over his eye to sell last month’s attack.
Kevin Owens began the interview but Black stumbled out of his seat to one knee. Owens went to check on him but Black reached up and decked him. Black then followed up with a Black Mass to bring Owens to the mat. He then ended the segment by marching to the back as his music hit.
Black took to Twitter after the segment and wrote, “Let us begin.”
Stay tuned for what WWE has planned for Black, and the potential Black vs. Owens match. Below are the related tweets with shots from tonight’s segment:
Let us begin.
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 25, 2020
That vicious eye attack last month has seemingly forced @WWEAleister to flip the switch. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7XnHNqeBne
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
Did @WWEAleister just SNAP on @FightOwensFight?! #WWERaw #KOShow pic.twitter.com/UUC0a4IxD9
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
Still feeling the effects of the #MondayNightMessiah…#WWERaw @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/PYVPaapMj5
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
