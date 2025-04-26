Friday night was a big night for a WWE couple.

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega shared a nice moment backstage at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. on Friday night before each went out and had a memorable performance on the SmackDown After Mania show.

As noted, Black made his long-awaited return to WWE after a multi-year run in AEW as Malakai Black, by laying out The Miz. It was later announced that Black vs. Miz will take place on next week’s show.

Meanwhile, Vega captured her first-ever title in WWE by defeating Chelsea Green to become the new WWE Women’s United States Champion.