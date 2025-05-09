The lineup for the WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home” show continues to take shape.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, a new match has been announced for the show.

Confirmed for the May 9 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand program is the second in-ring return match of Aleister Black since his return to WWE.

Black will be going one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes in singles action confirmed by WWE just hours before the show.

Also scheduled for tonight’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown in Dayton, OH. is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight & Damian Priest in tag-team action, as well as Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill to determine the next challenger for Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship.

