Aleister Black wasted no time making an impact following his return to Friday Night SmackDown.

Black re-emerged in WWE with his signature NXT entrance and music, and without uttering a single word, delivered a powerful message by leveling The Miz with a kick to the head.

Shortly after the shocking moment, WWE announced that Aleister Black will face The Miz next week in what will be Black’s first match in the company since 2021.

The Street Profits emerged victorious in a brutal TLC showdown against the Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The high-stakes main event saw Montez Ford secure the win by knocking Johnny Gargano and Chris Sabin off the ladder before claiming the titles.

Ford and Angelo Dawkins have now held the championships for 43 days, having originally captured them from #DIY on the March 14th edition of SmackDown.

THE STREET PROFITS DID IT!!!@MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins just proved WHY they are the WWE Tag Team Champs! 👏🙌#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zOhxY05GeZ — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2025

Bully Ray has voiced his criticism of The Rock for not appearing at WrestleMania 41 and came to the defense of Dave LaGreca following the latter’s exchange with The Rock.

The controversy began after LaGreca passionately reacted to the night two main event of WrestleMania 41, prompting The Rock — also known as “The Final Boss” — to respond by reminding him that “the business is a complete work” and advising, “stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show.”

Bully Ray addressed the situation during an episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the WrestleMania 41 night two main event: “I stuck up for these guys, and I told the Busted Open nation the way they connected the dots, they’ve earned my benefit of the doubt to sit back and enjoy what they’re doing. But now with everything that’s going down, it’s now in front of my eyes, they had no clue what the f**k they were doing this whole time… ‘Oh maybe one day we’ll come back to the soul,’ No. Don’t go back to the soul, you already stooged it off that it wasn’t going to happen, so let’s forget about Cody’s soul. As a matter of fact, unless I’m getting Cody versus The Rock one day, I don’t think I need to see it. I don’t need to see it, and I sure as hell don’t need to see Roman [Reigns] and Rock because Rock already put the Ula Fala around his head.”

On The Rock’s comments to LaGreca: “Rock, I want you to let Dave into one of those meetings. I want you to let him sit at the table with you and Brian Gewirtz when you’re coming up with everything, because Dave LaGreca is the voice of the wrestling fan, and maybe you should hear, or have heard the voice of the wrestling fan before you decided to not show up at WrestleMania. At the end of the day, Dave’s passion makes sense.”