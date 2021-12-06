AEW manager Alex Abrahantes issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today commenting on 25 successful years in the pro-wrestling industry. Abrahantes, who has been paired with the AEW tag team champion Lucha Bros for close to a year, shares several photos of his ventures in the industry, which included a segment with The Rock.

Abrahantes writes, “Today I celebrate 25 years of being in the Pro Wrestling Industry. What an unbelievable ride it’s been. As I kid, this is all I dreamed about. There’s been ups and downs. All of it worth it to be doing what I am today in @aew. Thank you to all those who’ve supported me #grateful.”

