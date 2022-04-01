NJPW star Alex Coughlin recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on NJPW running more events in the United States, and how important the Super J-Cup tournament is for his career. Highlights from the interview are below.

His thoughts on NJPW running events in the United States:

Initially, we were getting reps in between Japanese tours with American tours and we would bring in guys like Tanahashi and a few other names, and they would be five- or six-show loops. I think the plan was always to expand in America, but you can never really plan for life. It would have been drastically different from what we have today if the pandemic and everything didn’t cause everything to shut down. We can’t go to Japan. Life gives you lemons. We started off with the little no crowd tapings, me and Clark, still young lions, pre-mustache, back in the day, trying to make due with what we got. Wrestling in front of nobody is better than not wrestling, which is very different than what the company, I imagine, projected to happen at this point in time. I’m very proud of what we’ve been working with. I’m proud of what we’ve been doing. It’s growing very organically, just going with the times and going with the flow to a show that I’m very proud to actually be a part of. It’s really getting there. Now we just need more people to realize it. That’s the only thing. But I think it’s the best hour of wrestling on TV. Not just (being) biased, but that you can watch, not necessarily on tv, but weekly. It’s solid.

How important the Super J-Cup is to him: