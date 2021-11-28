MLW star and new National Openweight champion Alex Kane recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcom about a wide range of topics, most notably how Kane is leaving American Top Team and plans on forming his own group. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s leaving ATT because Dan Lambert has been off doing other things:

So, actually, I am leaving American Top Team. I feel like I can — I mean, I’ve gotten where I’ve gotten doing it myself. Yes, I have Mo and I have Mr. Thomas but I’ve been able to carve this path for myself and Dan Lambert hasn’t really been around mentoring me in any way possible because he’s been off doing other things.

Says he is going to create his own team:

So I’m actually going to leave American Top Team and I am in the works of creating my own fight team.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)