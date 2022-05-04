Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that National Openweight champion Alex Kane will be holding a special prize fight open challenge entitled, “The Thrilla in Phila,” at the May 13th Kings of Colosseum event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details of what the challenge entails can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) in conjunction with the Bomaye Fight Club today announced a co-promoted extravaganza prize fight: “The Thrilla in Phila” for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The National Openweight Champion Alex Kane has dominated the competition for half a year as champion and now he is making an offer of a lifetime to any athlete using any fighting style:

Last 20 minutes get $20,000

Beat Alex Kane in under 20 minutes and win the National Openweight Championship

“You can be the greatest in the world, the best at your fighting style but if you ain’t got no heart, you won’t survive against me in the THRILLA IN PHILA,” states Kane. “This isn’t some glorified hype, this will be an extravaganza unlike anything fans have ever encountered… but can you last and if you do, you may just end up in the hospital!”

The Bomaye Fight Club is calling on any all all fighting athletes to test their prowess and be taken to the limit in a city that has hosted and celebrated some of boxing and wrestling’s most iconic bouts.

With the champ promising to crack his challenger so hard his head looks like Liberty Bell, all medical expenses due to injuries suffered at the hands of Alex Kane will graciously be covered by the Bomaye Fight Club.

The Bomaye Fight Club claims media from as far as Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be on hand to witness Kane’s co-promoted bout with MLW, brokered by Cesar Duran and Kane’s representatives out of Boca Raton.

As far as the identity of the challenger, currently listed as “TBD VICTIM,” well, that’s a matter of who gets their signature on the bout sheet the quickest.

Who will step up and dance with destiny and attempt to make history? It’s the THRILLA IN PHILA!

Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Lince Dorado

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

THE THRILLA IN PHILA

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane vs. TBD Victim

Matt Cross vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

Arez

KC Navarro

Los Maximos

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:25 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

