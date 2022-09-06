MLW star Alex Kane was the latest guest on Straight Talk Wrestling to discuss a number of different industry-related topics, including who Kane wishes could join his Bomaye Fight Club faction, as well as some details about his reign as MLW National Openweight champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wanting Jordan Blade int he Bomaye Fight Club:

I’ve been pushing for a young Jordan Blade to join the Bomaye Fight Club for a long time… I’m a shooter and she’s a shooter, we might as well have another shooter in the mix, in the arsenal. I always tell Court [Bauer] that my vision of the Bomaye Fight Club is to be able to dominate every division; tag team, heavyweight, openweight… and featherweight and any other belt that they decide to bring in, middleweight. If they bring in a women’s tag team, I wanna add another woman to the group. I wanna be able to dominate every division and also not have to do the weird break-up. Like, oh yeah, this person’s going on a singles run, gotta break up the Bomaye Fight Club. Like no, no. We stay together.

How he wanted to defend the MLW National Openweight title on the indies:

No [there wasn’t a chance for me to defend MLW National Openweight Title on the indies]. That was the first question that I asked. They didn’t wanna get it mixed up in the independents. I have my own qualms about that but I mean, they tell me what to do and I do it so…

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)