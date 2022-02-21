MLW National Openweight champion Alex Kane recently spoke to Fightful about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on people comparing him to Brock Lesnar and how he feels about working with Mr. Thomas in MLW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks Brock Lesnar comparisons:

“In the very beginning, I did. I started to set myself as apart as I possibly can. I started getting more comparisons to Taz, which, to me, makes more sense. I’m cool with that. Taz is the man. As far as getting compared to Brock Lesnar, not too much anymore. Some people still call me ‘Black Lesnar,’ which is hilarious to me. Some people would compare me to Shelton Benjamin or Kurt Angle or Lashley. I get Will Hobbs a lot. No one really compares me to Brock anymore. I throw more different suplexes than Brock.”

On his MLW pairing with Mr. Thomas:

“When I first debuted, I was with King Mo and when I left American Top Team, since King Mo is still in American Top Team, I think things are iffy there. I saw Thomas wasn’t involved in anything too crazy, so I was like, ‘let me pull this big dude over here and bring him into the Bomaye Fight Club.’ I am a muscle myself, but it never hurts to have multiple muscles in a group. It’s overkill. That’s a good thing.”