Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Alex Kane will be competing in an open prize fight at tonight’s Fightland event from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the card for tonight’s show, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Alex Kane will compete in a Prize Fight Open TONIGHT at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Cesar Duran met moments ago with The “Suplex Assassin” and King Mo and was impressed with their idea to present an “prize fight open” tonight in Philly. So much he just made the match official!

🎟 Buy tickets: www.MLW2300.com.

Who will step up and try to bring the fight to the man with over 100 suplexes in his arsenal?

Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

¡TRIOS MATCH!

Los Parks vs. 5150

12-MAN SURIVIVAL MATCH

EJ Nudka, Savio Vega, Blue Meanie, Zenshi, Richard Holliday, Warhorse vs. King Mo, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro and Beastman (with Kimchee)

King Muertes Mystery Match

The Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, Vice TV and beIN Sports.