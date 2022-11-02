MLW star Alex Kane recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the promotion not airing his National title loss to Davey Richards at Battle Riot IV, a choice he thought was odd since Richards has been defending the title all over the world. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was a little pissed off that MLW had not yet aired the match where he lost the National title since Richards has since been defending the belt all over the world, but understands that it’s just business:

I was definitely a little P.O’d when I first saw it [Davey Richards defending MLW National Openweight Title before his match Kane aired] but then I had to reel myself back in and remind myself that one, it’s business. Two, it’s not personal and three, I mean I guess it gets more eyes on MLW so, that works for them.

Still thinks MLW should have released the match:

But I do really wish they would have just released the match… Battle Riot comes out on November 3rd on the Pro Wrestling TV app. Is it Pro Wrestling TV? Yeah, Pro Wrestling TV. But I don’t know if it’s gonna be the full show or if it’s just gonna be the Battle Riot and some matches but, the smart way I think to do it is definitely the Battle Riot or whatever because that’s what people wanna see. But definitely have that match somewhere in that first show… I think it’s gonna be really weird if they try to ask the fans, ‘Who do you think won the match!?’ Some carny sh*t like that. That’d be weird.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)