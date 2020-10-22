During the main event four-way tag team match, Alex Reynolds took a blow to the head that knocked him out for well over a minute. He was eventually dragged to the corner so that he could be tagged out. The doctors checked on him for the remainder of the show. After the show went of the air, Cody Rhodes came down to check on him as well. Reynolds was helped to his feet and walked to the back on his own.

According to F4Wonline.com, the word backstage is that Reynolds is “doing fine.” There’s no official word yet on the extent of the injury.