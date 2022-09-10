The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds suffered a sprained ankle at AEW All Out.

We noted before how Reynolds was seen walking on crutches at the AEW hotel following last Sunday’s pay-per-view, where The Elite defeated Reynolds, John Silver and Adam Page to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The injury was later confirmed on AEW Dynamite.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Reynolds suffered a sprained ankle during the All Out match. However, the injury was not believed to be serious.

Reynolds took to Twitter this week to react to Death Triangle defeating Best Friends to win the vacant AEW World Trios Titles on Dynamite. He said he’s focused on coming back to win the straps for The Dark Order.

“Set backs happen so we can come back better. I’m coming back with one thing in mind. Beating Death Triangle for the @AEW World Trios Championships,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on how long Reynolds will be out of action, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the full tweet from Reynolds:

