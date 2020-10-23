AEW star Alex Reynolds issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today addressing the scary spot from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that saw the Dark Order member get knocked unconscious. Reynolds states that he never felt in danger at any moment, and thanks fans for sharing their concerns.

He writes, “Hey guys, just wanted to thank you for all the concerns for my health. It means the world to me. I truly believe the ref and our doctor handled the situation great on Wednesdays show. Injuries happen in wrestling, but I feel completely safe with our team here. Thanks again and I’m looking forward to seeing you soon.”

Reynolds and partner John Silver came up short in the fatal-four way tag matchup to determine a new title contenders for FTR. The match would eventually be won by the Young Bucks. Check out Reynolds’ tweet below.