Alex Riley is happy to be back in the world of professional wrestling.

The former WWE star recently spoke with PW Mania about this very topic, which also saw him reflect on his history with The Miz, and what fans can expect for his future in the industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On working with The Miz:

It was a huge opportunity to be put with a guy who was that talented. We played off each other very well, and I even got a spot on WrestleMania because of it. When I was put on NXT, I thought I was doing pretty well. We just got paired up naturally and it was great. He’s a really good guy, has a good heart, and was always good to me.

His in-ring TV return with NWA:

It was something I always wanted to do. I was always trying to come back at some point. COVID really screwed a lot up, that was a space in time where I really had to focus on my family. Tyrus and I have always been pretty good friends. He did a podcast and asked me to be on it, and we started reconnecting again that way. Trevor Murdoch was there, Aron Stevens, EC3, and I kind of found a little bit of a family again. It was the logical next step for me to re-integrate into the business, and just re-integrate into the world again. With EC3, he’s a really intelligent guy. By looking at his work, what he talks about and speaks about, it’s a deep message. Control Your Narrative.

His future in pro-wrestling: