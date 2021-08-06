Alex Riley made an appearance on UnSKripted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:
Possible WWE return:
“If I need to, or they want me there, I’m WWE, through and through. That’s where I need to go with that. I’ve said; I’ve said that before. I’m a Vince guy! I’m a Vince guy, and I stay loyal. So, if I ever return, if and when I ever return, I will stay loyal to the man that built me.”
If he would go to AEW:
“With all respect to everybody in that business. I would not accept that because I just, I’m on a different path right now, and I want to remain on that path. I want to focus on my CBD company. My family, okay. My family has been very important to me, always has been. So, politely, I would decline that, but not to say I won’t end up somewhere in the wrestling business in the future. I don’t know. I’m 40 years old. I still consider myself a very young man (laughs), maybe not as young but certainly able to come back. Dusty Rhodes? Right? Created me, inside out, genius. I mean, he pulled me aside and put his arms around and me and started saying, ‘Come on, Kevin, it’s time to sit under the learning tree.’ What a beautiful man. And I love Cody, and I love that family. But I stay true to my word always, and I’m a WWE loyalist, loyal character, loyal whatever it is.”