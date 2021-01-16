IMPACT star and pro-wrestling legend Alex Shelley released a video statement through the IMPACT Twitter account explaining why he has been pulled from tonight’s Hard To Kill pay per view. The news was broken yesterday that Shelley would instead be replaced by Moose in the show’s main event to take on AEW world champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

Shelley writes that his situation is a complex one, but assures fans that he does not have COVID-19, nor should they worry about his physical health. He also promises Omega and The Good Brothers that he owes them a receipt in a future.

There are certain things in life that are just out of our control, and unfortunately, my ability to compete at Hard to Kill has been dropped into that bucket So, on that note, I owe an apology to Chris Sabin, I owe one to Rich Swann, I owe one to the fans, and I owe a receipt to The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega. I don’t like getting beat up by you, but I’ve accepted that that’s happened multiple times. I was looking forward to returning the favor. So you’ll get that in the mail, you’ll keep the yellow copy. I assure everyone out there, I don’t have COVID. I am not orthopedically injured, but in the interest in safety, my situation is a very complex one. I put that first, as does Impact management, and they are doing the up most in terms of precautions to make sure that nobody is at risk at Hard to Kill or going forward. However, as a transient figure in pro wrestling, I promise you that no matter what I’ll be back in Impact. You can count on that.

