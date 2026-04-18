The Motor City Machine Guns are back in the win column.

But they know there’s still work to be done before title gold is within reach.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin scored a notable victory over Fraxiom duo Nathan Frazer & Axiom on the March 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, marking their first tag team win since October 2025.

It’s a step in the right direction.

During an interview this week with Mark Hoke (see video below), the decorated duo collectively known as The Motor City Machine Guns were asked about potentially challenging for tag team gold down the line.

Shelley made it clear that, in his view, the road to a championship opportunity isn’t a shortcut.

It’s a process.

“I feel like there is a pecking order to these things,” Shelley said. “You do have to go through teams to get to the champions, and right now we’re kind of stuck, as it were. We did beat Fraxiom a few weeks ago, so hopefully that can instill some momentum.”

While the win over Fraxiom could help build their case, Shelley acknowledged that ultimately, the decision isn’t in their control.

“We can’t make those decisions,” he continued. “We can only do the best with the opportunities we get, right? As we beat more and more people, I assume we’ll get a title shot at some point. That’s usually how it works.”