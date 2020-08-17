Alex Shelley Reveals Number Of Indie Stars Are Working Upcoming IMPACT Tapings

Pro-wrestling star Alex Shelley of the current IMPACT tag team champion Motor City Machine Guns took to Twitter to reveal that indie stars Benjamin Carter, Tre Lamar, and Lee Moriarty will be working the upcoming IMPACT wrestling tapings as apart of their pre-show Xplosion. Shelley wrties, “When I said today was a big day for independent wrestling, I meant it. Thank you, @IMPACTWRESTLING for recognizing hard work, drive, talent, and doing things the right way. Chambers, roll out.”
He later adds, “So, to be clear: @bencarterbxb at the far left, then @TreLaMar_, finally
@apexofcombat. All will have their @IMPACTWRESTLING debuts broadcast via Xplosion; Impact has a rich history of cultivating independent talent. Feel free to show support for the boys and @bassdrumofdeath.”
Check it out below.
When I said today was a big day for independent wrestling, I meant it. Thank you, @IMPACTWRESTLING for recognizing hard work, drive, talent, and doing things the right way. Chambers, roll out. pic.twitter.com/Qz1psec0pJ
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 17, 2020
So, to be clear: @bencarterbxb at the far left, then @TreLaMar_, finally @apexofcombat. All will have their @IMPACTWRESTLING debuts broadcast via Xplosion; Impact has a rich history of cultivating independent talent. Feel free to show support for the boys and @bassdrumofdeath. pic.twitter.com/uadkU0A5PN
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 17, 2020
