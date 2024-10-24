GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) has announced the dates and location for next year’s ‘The Collective’ event.

On Wednesday, the company announced that their annual event(s) will be taking place from April 17th through the 19th at The Pearl Theatre at The Palms Casino Resort.

You can check out the official announcement below:

The 2025 Collective in Las Vegas will emanate LIVE from The Pearl Theatre at The Palms Casino Resort! 3 full days of the best in Independent Wrestling! PALMS HOTEL BLOCK & VIP Packages to be announced next week… Schedule coming soon! The Collective streams LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/pRew7OVRwi — TheCollective2025 (@collective2025) October 23, 2024

