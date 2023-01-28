NWA star Alex Taylor recently joined PW Mania for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including details of Taylor’s journey to the NWA, and how he’s gotten the opportunity to work with former WWE talents Dirty Dango and JTG. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thoughts on his NWA debut:

It was a huge deal to me to be able to debut in the NWA. It felt like a lot of hard work had finally paid off, and to get that opportunity is sweet. You kind of get jaded at some point in this business. You see the matches and you go out and do it. However, when I saw the sheet and saw I was facing Homicide, it was crazy to see. The nerves came up, but I held my own and it was a lot of fun.

On working with the likes of Dirty Dango and JTG:

We held our own with all of them. I think it just proves we are one of the best there. The Fixers have a terrible body odor. I don’t know how they’re still the champions. If they can get passed The Country Gentlemen in Knoxville, I think the Ill Begotten will take those titles from them down the line. Dirty Dango and JTG are two guys who are at the top of their game. You don’t get much better than them. I always enjoyed working with them and I miss Dango. Any time JTG wants to lock them up again, I’m ready.

What’s next for him: