Alex Windsor is making a name for herself in AEW.

But why did she chose to do it there?

During a recent appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, one-half of The Brawling Birds women’s tag-team in AEW spoke about her decision to sign with the company, and how she doesn’t view it as “an alternative to WWE.”

“I think it was a great, not alternative to WWE, but I just think how it looked,” Windsor stated. “I can imagine, obviously, like I said, I hadn’t really seen wrestling before. I can imagine if… if I saw an AEW show as, as a fan, as a kid, and that was my first introduction to wrestling, I would want to be a wrestler after watching it.”

Windsor continued, “I just think how it’s presented, how the matches are- I just think as a company, it embodies what great wrestling is. So I just think whether you’re a fan or a wrestler who’s, aspiring to get signed somewhere. I just think AEW is the place that again, it, it doesn’t lie like, it’s where the best wrestle and I just think as a company that’s how it comes across, and that’s, I think, anyone who wants to to be anything in wrestling, honestly, I think it is the company to go for.”