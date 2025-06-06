At today’s Pro-Wrestling: EVE event, Alex Windsor challenged Syuri for the IWGP Women’s Championship in a hard-fought contest. Although Syuri retained her title, the spotlight quickly shifted after the match.

Windsor took to the microphone and announced that the bout would be her final appearance on the independent scene for the foreseeable future. She then revealed that she has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

For those unaware, Windsor is currently in a relationship with Will Ospreay.

IT’S OFFICIAL! ALEX WINDSOR IS ALL ELITE!! pic.twitter.com/6c6Bk4OaiO — GrappleTheory (@GrappleTheory) June 6, 2025

Mercedes Mone shocked fans with a surprise appearance at Pratercatchen in Vienna, Austria, where she captured the EWA (European Wrestling Association) Women’s Championship.

Mone emerged victorious in a Triple Threat match against Lexa Valo and Mila Smidt, adding yet another title to her growing collection.