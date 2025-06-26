Megan Bayne defeated Vert Vixen on Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision, bringing her AEW record to 8 – 1.
Another DEVASTATING victory for @MeganBayne!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/3AjLMXADa1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2025
During Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision, a vignette teased the arrival of Alex Windsor, as you can see below:
.@HailWindsor RETURNS to AEW!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/OxYfQnDf6m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2025
FTR and The Outrunners will compete on next week’s AEW Collision, marking the first match announced for the episode branded AEW Collision 100.
The match follows an in-ring segment where The Outrunners issued a challenge, accepted by Stokely Hathaway.
The Outrunners wanted a piece of FTR, TONIGHT!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/Q7oWKF1q6o
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2025
And finally, a four-way Casino Gauntlet Qualifier featuring MJF, Anthony Bowens, AR Fox, and Brody King has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite 300 special, where they will compete for the #2 spot in the All In Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match. The show airs live on TBS next Wednesday.
You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite 300 below:
* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa
* AEW Men’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match: MJF vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens
* Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada