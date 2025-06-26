Megan Bayne defeated Vert Vixen on Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision, bringing her AEW record to 8 – 1.

Another DEVASTATING victory for @MeganBayne! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/3AjLMXADa1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2025

During Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision, a vignette teased the arrival of Alex Windsor, as you can see below:

FTR and The Outrunners will compete on next week’s AEW Collision, marking the first match announced for the episode branded AEW Collision 100.

The match follows an in-ring segment where The Outrunners issued a challenge, accepted by Stokely Hathaway.

The Outrunners wanted a piece of FTR, TONIGHT! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/Q7oWKF1q6o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2025

And finally, a four-way Casino Gauntlet Qualifier featuring MJF, Anthony Bowens, AR Fox, and Brody King has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite 300 special, where they will compete for the #2 spot in the All In Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match. The show airs live on TBS next Wednesday.

You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite 300 below:

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Men’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match: MJF vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens

* Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada