Alex Windsor has been making a name for herself as one-half of The Brawling Birds in AEW.

And she wants to see a few other people do the same.

During an interview on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, the women’s wrestling star named three wrestlers she wants to see make their way to AEW.

“You know, I feel like, you know, obviously myself being a team wrestler, I feel like Safire Reed and Anita Vaughan, you know, they would, they would be a great fit,” Windsor said. “And then you’ve got, like I said, Alexxis Falcon, she’s got that character ready, she’s from Yorkshire.”

Windsor continued, “So she’s already got a very unique character. I think when you’ve got talents like that, they’re almost ready to make that next jump. But while they are on the UK scene, they are what is, is keeping the scene alive at the minute.”

Alex Windsor is scheduled to face off against Marina Shafir as part of the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show for AEW Dynasty 2026, tonight at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.