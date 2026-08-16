Alex Wright says a simple piece of advice from his father put him in position to unexpectedly wrestle his first WCW match after Ric Flair needed a replacement.

Wright told the story during his interview with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, available through the show’s official YouTube channel.

Wright had previously met Johnny B. Badd and Sting during a German television appearance and was subsequently invited to attend a WCW tour stop.

Before he left, his father, veteran wrestler Steve Wright, gave him one crucial instruction.

“Alex, you never know what’s going to happen. Take your wrestling gear with you.”

The advice proved valuable when a wrestler became unavailable and Ric Flair, who Wright remembers handling booking responsibilities at the time, approached him.

“Hey, do you have your wrestling gear with you?”

Wright did, and the opportunity became his first WCW match.

According to Wright, the company liked his performance enough to ask him to remain for the rest of the tour. By the end of the trip, Flair called him into a hotel room where Eric Bischoff was waiting, and Wright was offered a WCW contract.

Wright was only 18 and still under contract to CWA, but the promotion ultimately allowed him to pursue the WCW opportunity.

The unexpected match started a run that would last until WCW’s closure. WrestlingHeadlines recently covered the opposite end of that journey, with Wright recalling the WWE offers he received after WCW went out of business.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Developmentally Speaking, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.